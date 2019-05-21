France won’t ban Huawei, business ambassador says

France will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei, despite U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s warning that its technology presents security risks to Europe.

“President Macron just last week was very clear at the VivaTech event that at that stage there is no idea of having any ban on Huawei,” French Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

Pompeo told FOX Business in February that Huawei threatens the ability for European countries work alongside the U.S.

Cagni added that although there is a sense of vigilance about the future, France needs to be “careful” when it comes to Huawei.

France's President Macron in a speech before European Parliament last week, called for “European sovereignty” amid the rising threat of authoritarianism.