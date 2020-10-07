Fracking fireworks at vice presidential debate between Harris and Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., went to the mat over the issue of energy and fracking during Wednesday night's debate as they accused each other of having misguided policies on the issue that have damaged the country.

"The American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking," Harris began. "That is a fact. That is a fact. I will repeat that Joe Biden has been very clear that he thinks about growing jobs, which is why he will not increase taxes for anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year."

"Part of the jobs that will be created by Joe Biden are going to be about clean energy and renewable energy," she added.

Harris then attacked the Trump administration for meeting Democrats' climate change claims with skepticism and claimed she and Biden could put forth a better plan.

Pence replied by accusing Harris of backing a plan that would raise tax rates on all Americans, adding that the California Democrat and Biden have long supported a ban on fracking, which would cause economic ruin in swing states such as Pennsylvania.

"The climate is changing. We'll follow the science. But once again, Sen. Harris is denying the fact that they're going to raise taxes on every American," the vice president replied. "Joe Biden said twice in the debate last week that on day one he was going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. Those tax cuts delivered two thousand dollars in tax relief to the average family of four across America. And with regard to banning fracking, I just recommend that people look at the record. You yourself said repeatedly that you would ban fracking."

He then lumped Harris in with fringe Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by highlighting her support for AOC's Green New Deal.

"You were the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal," Pence continued. "While Joe Biden denied the Green New Deal, Susan [moderator Susan Page], thank you for pointing out -- the Green New Deal is on their campaign website. And as USA Today said, it's essentially the same plan as you cosponsored with AOC when she submitted it in the Senate. And you just heard the senator say that she's going to resubmit America to the Paris climate accord."

"We don't need a massive $2 trillion Green New Deal," he added. "That would impose all new mandates on American businesses and American families."