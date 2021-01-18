Former San Diego mayor accuses Newsom of not protecting California economy, small businesses amid COVID

California has been experiencing a major spike in coronavirus cases, with Los Angeles passing the one million mark over the weekend as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to carry out strict lockdown orders.

But former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer told FOX Business Network's “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Monday that government officials should be focused on finding a balance between saving lives and livelihoods, a balance he said "has not been achieved here in California."

According to Faulconer, the Golden State has arguably been the most restricted state during the pandemic, leaving small businesses struggling to survive.

Last month, Newsom re-issued a stay-at-home order and banned all in-person dining at Los Angeles County restaurants. Faulconer pointed out that there is no science to support this order, as well as that restaurant owners had been relying on outdoor dining to keep their businesses from closing.

“We need to make sure we’re being smart about it, we’re following the science,” he said. “But again, what we’ve seen coming out of the governor’s office, that’s not happening.”

Faulconer described universal frustration with how the state of California has handled the crisis, especially over policies that have not been backed up with evidence as well as a lag in vaccine distribution.

“The fact that California is actually one of the worst in terms of where we should be – the most innovative state in the country,” he said. “It gets back to saving lives and livelihoods and having that right balance.”

The former mayor announced he has his eye on running for governor in the 2022 election and said he believes the people of California are ready for a change in leadership.

“People want a governor that’s going to bring this state together, that’s going to protect our economy, small businesses," he said. "That’s not a Republican or Democratic thing. That’s a common sense approach. That’s what’s been missing in California and I think that’s why people want a change.”