Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom mulling run for office

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom issued a major announcement during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, declaring that he is officially considering running for public office.

Freedom said that "when the time is right," he would like to become a member of Congress.

"I will [run for office] actually, when that when the time is right. And shout out to, you know, whoever is out there listening. Yeah, of course. I would love to," Freedom told host Maria Bartiromo.

When Bartiromo asked Freedom whether he has started raising money for his potential campaign, he answered: "Not yet."

"I haven't started yet. But I started out conversations with some of my friends and members of Congress," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.