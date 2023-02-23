Expand / Collapse search
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom mulling run for office

Freedom would like to be a member of Congress 'when the time is right'

Enes Kanter Freedom on his human rights activism: ‘This is bigger than basketball’

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom issued a major announcement during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, declaring that he is officially considering running for public office. 

Freedom said that "when the time is right," he would like to become a member of Congress.

"I will [run for office] actually, when that when the time is right. And shout out to, you know, whoever is out there listening. Yeah, of course. I would love to," Freedom told host Maria Bartiromo. 

Enes Kanter Freedom

Enes Kanter Freedom said he is considering a run for office on "Mornings with Maria." ( (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

When Bartiromo asked Freedom whether he has started raising money for his potential campaign, he answered: "Not yet." 

"I haven't started yet. But I started out conversations with some of my friends and members of Congress," he said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 