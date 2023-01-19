Expand / Collapse search
Enes Kanter Freedom issues daring declaration to Turkey over $500k bounty: It might cost me 'everything'

The Turkish government placed a bounty worth up to 10 million Turkish lira, or $500,000, for his capture

The Turkish government issued a $500,000 bounty for former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom's capture – however, Freedom asserted that he has "no regrets," and is going to continuously risk his career, family, and "everything" he has to further his activism efforts. 

ENES KANTER FREEDOM SPEAKS OUT ON $500,000 BOUNTY FROM TURKISH GOVERNMENT

"I'm trying to be the voice of all those innocent people out there who don't have a voice. So it is worth it, yes. It might cost me my career, my family, and everything I have. But I know in the end, I am doing God's work. So, yes, it is worth it. And I have no regrets," Freedom said on "Varney & Co.," Thursday.

enes kanter freedom

Boston, MA - November 29: Enes Kanter Freedom leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston after he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom on November 29, 2021. (Photo by Suzanne Kreite (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Freedom became aware that the Turkish government placed a bounty on his "head" when he was leading a basketball camp in Vatican City. He received a phone call from the FBI telling him to return to America "immediately."

The former professional athlete was warned by "friends" that the bounty could trigger the cartels, mafia, and even serial killers to start coming after him. 

During an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Wednesday, Freedom shared that he is not the "only one" to have been unfairly targeted by the Turkish government.  

"You know, I'm not the only one. There are so many journalists, academics, professors and celebrities on that list," Freedom explained to host Tucker Carlson. 

ENES KANTER FREEDOM CALLS OUT NBA FOR COZYING UP TO CCP AMID HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES: 'SHAME ON YOU'

Freedom, however, is using his burdenous circumstances to further exemplify how problematic Turkey's dictatorship truly is and be the "voice" for those who do not have the privilege of having one. 

After hearing the news, some members of Congress are calling on the Biden administration to finally "speak up," and "take some action." On Wednesday, Freedom bolstered this plea, arguing that it is time that the White House start "prioritiz[ing] human rights."

"Some of the members of the Congress actually reacted to this news and asked the Biden administration to speak up and actually take some actions. Because I remember the first time President Biden –  before he took to office, actually, – the first thing he said was the problem in the Middle East is our doing, and we need to do something about it. And it's been almost two years and he has not done a thing yet. So we have to prioritize human rights," Freedom explained. 

Enes Kanter Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics poses for a head shot during NBA media day on September 27, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and (Brian Babineau/NBAE / Getty Images)

"So I'm asking, please Biden administration to take some solid actions and help my friends over there, help my family over there. I haven't seen them almost ten years," Freedom concluded. 

