Former Home Depot CEO: Woke backlash against corporate CEOs trickles down to hard-working employees

Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that the boycott campaign push over the home improvement retailers' apolitical stance on Georgia's new voting law will ‘’trickle down" and hurt hard-working employees who have helped their communities throughout the coronavirus pandemic and other challenging times.

BOB NARDELLI: I think it would be very unfortunate to have a boycott on Home Depot. I know Craig Menear and his leadership team, Maria, have done a fabulous job during this pandemic. They've kept 400,000 associates employed. They provided incentives and accommodations, 2,000 stores across the country, as Larry said, providing... necessary product during this very challenging time. The word stakeholder has been around Home Depot for a long, long time. Maria, this is a corporation, for example, that has put millions of dollars into Habitat for Humanity, millions of dollars into Kaboom playgrounds around oppressed areas. They have hired 35,000 veterans over the years. They're doing all kinds of work. They shine their brightest when communities are facing their darkest hours due to natural disasters...

So it really would be unfortunate... to really penalize 400,000 associates that are depending upon Home Depot for their livelihood. You know, if you talk about punishing corporate America, remember, these are corporate employees that are working day in and day out. So if you're angry about a CEO or the board of directors, remember, there is a trickle down here to the hard - working associates that show up every day to take care of the customers in the communities in which they live and work. So it'd be very, very unfortunate, Maria.

