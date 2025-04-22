Foreign and domestic investments totaling over $5T under Trump, adds 451k jobs for Americans

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. investment under President Donald Trump's administration has reached more than $5 trillion, and is expected to generate hundreds-of-thousands of jobs, according to an analysis of company announcements and reports from industry experts.

In total, through both domestic and foreign investments from four different countries, various U.S. industries and manufacturers have garnered roughly $5.2 trillion in investments since January 20. In turn, these commitments are estimated to generate at least 451,000 new jobs for Americans.

Some of the biggest domestic investors include Apple, NVIDIA, Softbank, Oracle and OpenAI. The latter three companies invested $500 billion in the largest artifficial intelligence infrastructure project in history, according to the White House.

Alone, the AI infrastructure project funded by Softbank, Oracle and OpenAI, and the $500 billion from chipmaker NVIDIA, are expected to create nearly half of the estimated 421,000 jobs created.

Investments in the pharmaceutical industry and the energy sector were also common among the various private sector investments. Carmaker Hyundai has committed to $21 billion in investments as well, which is expected to contribute roughly 100,000 new jobs on its own.

In total, the private sector has invested more than $1.8 trillion in U.S. ventures.

Meanwhile, foreign investments accounted for more than half of the U.S. total investments since Trump entered office – roughly $3.3 trillion. Foreign investments in U.S. industries came from the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Saudi Arabia and India.

Among those countries, the United Arab Emirates invested the most, committing last month to a $1.4 trillion investment framework targeting U.S. based industries over a ten-year period. The other countries that have agreed to invest in U.S. products and industries include Japan, which has committed $1 trillion, Saudi Arabia, which has committed $600 billion, and India, with $310 billion.

"President Donald Trump's economic agenda is inspiring companies to invest in America," White House Principal Deputy Communications Director Alex Pfeiffer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs have already been announced and more are on the way. The President's low tax, low regulation, and America First policies are paying off."

On his way out of the White House in November 2024, Joe Biden indicated his administration had obtained around $1 trillion in private-sector investments, according to a White House press release.