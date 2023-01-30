Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners

Florida lawmakers convened in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposed tax on electric vehicle owners to have them pay for their share of road maintenance.

The fees would vary according to what type of EV is being driven. Battery-only cars, for instance, would have higher fees than a hybrid vehicle, which relies on both a battery and an internal combustion engine.

Florida pays for road maintenance via an excise tax on gasoline and diesel at the gas pump. EV’s are subject to a registration fee.

Committee Chair Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican, said legislation has been filed in more than 30 states over the past several years to impose registration fees on EV’s. The fees range between $45 and $200 depending on the state and vehicle.

Cindy Price, Chief Legislative Analyst, said the assertion was that EV owners, "may not be fairly contributing to the cost of constructing and maintaining roads through payment of traditional registration fees."

Per The Center Square, legislation on the matter will likely be implemented once the Florida Transportation Committee has more information to work out the details.

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., introduced legislation to eliminate a delay in adding new restrictions to the consumer tax credit for EV’s.

And earlier this month, Wyoming legislators introduced a bill that could phase out EV’s to protect a state economy largely fueled by gas and oil.