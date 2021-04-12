Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizes Google, YouTube censorship policies as 'Orwellian'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Google for censorship during a press briefing on Monday, after a video featuring DeSantis and public health experts was a removed for medical misinformation.

DeSantis criticized the companies for appearing to stamp out any points brought up that question the "narrative," which he and experts present characterized as a dangerous precedent.

"I think what we’re really witnessing is Orwellian," DeSantis said. "It’s a big tech, corporate-media collusion and the end result is that the narrative is always right."

YOUTUBE PULLS FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS CORONAVIRUS ROUNDTABLE VIDEO

DeSantis also noted that while his roundtable was removed, there are plenty of other videos available for consumption that could be considered misinformation.

"They say it’s misinformation even though Google and YouTube routinely host conspiracy theory videos ranging from the cause of the 9-11 attacks to the role that 5G networks play in causing COVID-19," DeSantis said. "You can pretty much find any misinformation under the sun on Google-YouTube."

DeSantis added that the country’s big tech companies were the leaders in stifling criticism of lockdown measures put in place last year to stem the spread of the virus.

As previously reported by FOX Business, a video featuring DeSantis and a roundtable panel was removed from YouTube apparently over comments that children do not need to wear face masks in school, which is against recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson for YouTube told FOX Business that it has clear policies around COVID-19 related medical misinformation to support the safety of users.

"We removed this video because it included content that contradicts the consensus of local and global health authorities regarding the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the spokesperson said. "We allow videos that otherwise violate our policies to remain on the platform if they contain sufficient educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context. Our policies apply to everyone, and focus on content regardless of the speaker or channel."

In a statement to FOX Business over the weekend, a spokesperson for DeSantis criticized the move as a "blatant example of Big Tech attempting to silence those who disagree with their woke corporate agenda."

FOX Business’ James Leggate contributed to this report.