Congress

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds says Black America struggling under Biden economic policies

Biden's budget proposal will not help Black Americans, the congressman said

Rep. Byron Donalds says Black America struggling under Biden economic policies

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., argued President Biden’s economic policies are hurting Black America during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: One thing is very clear, this proposal -- this budget proposal, if you will -- is not going to be helping Black Americans. What helps Black Americans is, frankly, what helps all Americans, and that's a robust economy that is thriving and growing. It allows people to be able to get a job, grow in their job, grow in their enterprise, and have an economy that can support the growth needs that they have. This budget doesn't do that.

… 

What you need is an economy that is open. That's No. 1. The second thing you need is you need communities that are safe. You cannot grow your enterprise, you cannot have a robust economy -- whether you're talking about an urban corridor or a suburban corridor -- if you don't have simple public safety and you don't have a growing economy. This inflation number, which we're probably going to hear in about 50 minutes now, is a disaster for low-income families, whether you're Black, White or Hispanic, it doesn't matter because your dollars don't go as far. 

I would tell you right now that Black America or any segment of America is struggling under this president because our economy is not as well nearly where it should be. People are sitting at home and they're getting paid for not working by this administration. 

Rep. Byron Donalds on Biden budget, taxes and state of Black America

