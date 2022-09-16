Florida AG rips Newsom's call to investigate DeSantis for relocating migrants: 'What a joke'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody roasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday for saying he'd support "kidnapping" charges against Gov. Ron DeSantis, telling "Varney & Co." that anytime the Florida governor does something, Newsom has to be "relevant."

ASHLEY MOODY: What a joke this governor [Newsom] is. Anytime Governor DeSantis does anything this guy has to be relevant and say something. He so badly wants to try and compete with Governor DeSantis. But remember, DeSantis is actually a law and order governor, he is a former federal prosecutor, like myself, and when we see things going on in our state when he sees prosecutors that aren’t following the law, he does something about it.

Unlike Gavin Newsom who has prosecutors all over his state letting violent criminals roam the streets, he does nothing, he just laments, "what is going on, this looks like a third-world country," come on. The federal government itself has been breaking the law since Biden got in office. They are violating federal law, that’s why we are in this crisis and I along with Governor DeSantis have been fighting that in court every day.

