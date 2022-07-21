Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Newsom could win in 2024 despite having 'destroyed' California: Caitlyn Jenner

California governor's support from 'Pelosi machine' makes him a 'credible' White House contender, Jenner says

close
Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Gov. Gavin Newsom and how he has negatively affected California’s economy since taking office on ‘Varney & Co.’  video

Newsom has 'destroyed' California: Caitlyn Jenner

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Gov. Gavin Newsom and how he has negatively affected California’s economy since taking office on ‘Varney & Co.’ 

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner criticized "extraordinarily well-funded" potential presidential candidate Gov. Gavin Newsom during an interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, arguing that he is at fault for the economic decline of California. 

CAITLYN JENNER: He started off in San Francisco and really the decline of San Francisco started under Gavin Newsom. He destroyed that city, and it's gone downhill ever since. Then he took on California and has destroyed California. The economy's gone. Companies are leaving. I mean, the list goes on and on and on. I just don't think he can do it. I think he's the only candidate that they have right now. I mean, Kamala Harris, please. She's totally destroyed herself. She has no credibility whatsoever. 

Gavin Newsom on stage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leaves a news conference (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli / AP Newsroom)

Newsom, the reason he would run and could win is because he'll be extraordinarily well-funded. I mean, he's part of the Pelosi machine. He's related to the family. He's working right now to get more of a national public image. He's out raising money. He can raise money all over the place. So is he a credible candidate? Yeah, he is. Unfortunately, he's just not a good candidate.

TUCKER: A LOOK AT THE POTENTIAL CANDIDATES TO REPLACE BIDEN AND SAVE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

close
Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner weighs in on the controversial LIV golf tour along with potential presidential candidates for the 2024 election on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Newsom is a part of the ‘Pelosi machine’ and could win in 2024: Caitlyn Jenner

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner weighs in on the controversial LIV golf tour along with potential presidential candidates for the 2024 election on ‘Varney & Co.’