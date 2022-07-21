Newsom could win in 2024 despite having 'destroyed' California: Caitlyn Jenner

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner criticized "extraordinarily well-funded" potential presidential candidate Gov. Gavin Newsom during an interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, arguing that he is at fault for the economic decline of California.

CAITLYN JENNER: He started off in San Francisco and really the decline of San Francisco started under Gavin Newsom. He destroyed that city, and it's gone downhill ever since. Then he took on California and has destroyed California. The economy's gone. Companies are leaving. I mean, the list goes on and on and on. I just don't think he can do it. I think he's the only candidate that they have right now. I mean, Kamala Harris, please. She's totally destroyed herself. She has no credibility whatsoever.

Newsom, the reason he would run and could win is because he'll be extraordinarily well-funded. I mean, he's part of the Pelosi machine. He's related to the family. He's working right now to get more of a national public image. He's out raising money. He can raise money all over the place. So is he a credible candidate? Yeah, he is. Unfortunately, he's just not a good candidate.

