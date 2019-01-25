Search

Flights into LaGuardia delayed due to staffing issues from shutdown

By TransportationFOXBusiness

Morning Business Outlook: Major airlines warning passengers that the impact of the government shutdown could soon cause more flight disruptions and longer waits; Amazon unveiling a new self-driving vehicle named Scout that will deliver packages to customers.video

Major airlines warn passengers over arising problems due to government shutdown; Amazon unveiling new service

Morning Business Outlook: Major airlines warning passengers that the impact of the government shutdown could soon cause more flight disruptions and longer waits; Amazon unveiling a new self-driving vehicle named Scout that will deliver packages to customers.

Flight traffic into one of New York City’s largest airports was delayed on Friday due to a staff shortage stemming from the partial government shutdown.

Continue Reading Below

Traffic into LaGuardia Airport was delayed on average 41 minutes, according to a notification from the Federal Aviation Administration. Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that the FAA had halted flights into the airport.

Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport were also experiencing delays.

Major airlines on Thursday said that the now 34-day lapse in partial government funding was weighing on earnings in the first quarter of 2019 and is having an impact on air travel.

"I will sum it up in a word: It's maddening," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told investors, adding that it could cost the airline $15 million in sales. "Everyone needs to be on notice, on guard, that this shutdown could harm the economy and it could harm air travel. We will do everything we can to find a way to work through this slop."

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.35.07+1.41+4.19%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.54.95+0.74+1.37%
UALUNITED CONTINENTAL HLDG.84.79+0.76+0.90%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.47.66+0.14+0.31%
JBLUJETBLUE AIRWAYS17.99-0.13-0.72%

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the shutdown would put a tighter strain on TSA workers and lead to longer waits in the security lines.

"When we don't have enough TSA agents, you'll see longer lines. When we don't have enough air traffic controllers, you'll see more delays in airspace. Those would be bad things," he told investors.

On Thursday, TSA had a 7.6 percent of "unscheduled abscenes," an increase over 3 percent a year ago, TSA said in a statement. Overall, 99.9 percent of travelers waited less than 30 minutes.

Unions for air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants on Wednesday said there are "serious safety concerns" for airline travel due to the shutdown.

“In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break,” the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA wrote in a statement. “It is unprecedented.”