Airline unions see ‘unprecedented’ threat to traveler safety from shutdown

Unions representing air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants on Wednesday warned of “serious safety concerns” for travelers as a result of the prolonged government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

“In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break,” said a statement from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA read. “It is unprecedented.”

The 34-day government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, has affected hundreds of thousands of federal employees -- including, according to the airline unions, air traffic controllers, air marshals, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and FBI agents who work without pay.

As of Sunday, the number of TSA agents who failed to show up for work climbed to a record 10 percent, compared to about 3 percent at the same time last year. The agency blamed the rise in absences on financial limitations.

“There are no options to keep these professionals at work without a paycheck when they can no longer afford to support their families,” the statement said.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration assured travelers that the "nation's airspace system is safe."

"The FAA continually reviews and analyzes its performance to assess its safety and efficiency," the FAA wrote. "We remain grateful to the air traffic controllers, technicians and inspectors for their continued professionalism and dedication to their safety mission."

Already, airports are beginning to see security checkpoint closures, with more expected if the shutdown doesn’t end soon (congressional leaders and President Trump still remain at a stalemate over border wall funding).

“To avoid disruption to our aviation system, we urge Congress and the White House to take all necessary steps to end this shutdown immediately,” the statement said.