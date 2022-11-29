Expand / Collapse search
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline

President Biden has called on Congress to intervene and prevent the rail worker strike

President Biden met with congressional leaders Tuesday and said he is "confident" a rail strike can be avoided. video

Biden: 'I am confident' that crippling nationwide rail strike will be avoided

President Biden met with congressional leaders Tuesday and said he is "confident" a rail strike can be avoided.

A potential railway strike will cut off supply of fertilizer and key chemicals on Dec. 4 if President Biden and Congress do not act to avert it, a key labor group told Fox News on Tuesday.

Corey Rosenbusch, the president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute, echoed Biden's call for Congress to avert the strike in a statement to Fox. Fertilizer is just one of the products that rely heavily on freight rail transportation in the U.S., and many industries could grind to a halt if workers and employers do not reach an agreement.

"Without Congressional action, rail networks will shut down on Dec. 9th, but our deadline is Sunday, December 4th which is when ammonia and other fertilizers and inputs will stop moving on the rails in preparation for a strike," Rosenbusch said. "These embargoes could hamper production and add additional uncertainty to an already tight global market."

"TFI appreciates the leadership shown by President Biden in emphatically supporting efforts to codify the Tentative Agreements reached by rail carriers and labor unions in September. With over half of all fertilizer moving by rail year-round, we absolutely cannot afford a rail strike, and Congress must act now to ensure that fertilizers and other critical materials and goods that U.S. consumers rely on every day get to where they are needed," he added.

RAIL UNION STRIKE WOULD CREATE A ‘CRIPPLING’ ECONOMY, INDUSTRY OFFICIAL WARNS

rail strike freight

Freight rail cars loaded with lumber sit on tracks at the Port of Los Angeles on November 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A national rail strike could occur as soon as December 5 after the nation’s largest freight rail union, SMART Transportatio (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Biden is moving to prevent a looming shutdown of the nation's freight railroads with the US House prepa (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Eight of twelve rail worker unions have approved the labor agreement put forward by Biden's administration, though four have rejected it.

WITH RAIL STRIKE LOOMING, WHITE HOUSE WON'T SAY HOW BIDEN IS 'DIRECTLY INVOLVED' IN NEGOTIATIONS

The deal includes a 24% compounded wage increase over a five-year period from 2020 through 2024 and five annual $1,000 lump-sum payments.

Workers know they have the upper hand in negotiations, however, as employers would have little choice but to acquiesce to their demands for more sick leave and other time off if the strike moves forward.

rail strike

A rail employee works a Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal rail yard on November 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden pleaded with Congress to intervene and finalize the deal this week.

"A rail shutdown would devastate our economy. Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would shut down," Biden said. "Communities could lose access to chemicals necessary to ensure clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country could be unable to feed their livestock."

A strike could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion per day.

Reuters contributed to this report.