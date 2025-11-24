Fed's Waller says he fits the bill for central bank leadership after Bessent meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Monday that he recently met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss the nation’s economic outlook, amid growing speculation he could be chosen to lead the central bank.

"I talked to Scott about 10 days ago and we had a great meeting," Waller told FOX Business Network's Edward Lawrence. Waller added that the conversation was "straight about economics" and that his discussions with the administration have "never been political."

ONE OF TRUMP'S TOP PICKS FOR FED CHAIR DOUBLES DOWN ON RATE CUT DEMANDS

When asked what Bessent is seeking as he helps narrow President Donald Trump’s list of potential Federal Reserve chairs, Waller said he believes "they’re looking for somebody with merit, experience and a strong grasp of the job, and I think I fit that bill."

Bessent, who has been interviewing candidates since Labor Day, has previously said that he wants to "see people who are forward-looking, not backward-looking on regulation," get the Fed chair job.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell , appointed by Trump in 2017, is slated to complete his term in May 2026. Trump has placed the blame squarely on Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough during his presidency.

A LOOK AT THE UNFOLDING BATTLE BETWEEN TRUMP AND POWELL OVER FED POLICY

Last week, Trump said in a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he was looking forward to installing a new chairman to helm the U.S. central bank.

Of Trump's potential candidates to succeed Powell, Waller is considered the veteran academic of the group. He has also reiterated the importance of maintaining an independent Federal Reserve.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Waller has repeatedly called for rate cuts, a move that aligns, in part, with Trump's demands.