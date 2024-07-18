Expand / Collapse search
Student Loans
Federal appeals court blocks all of Biden's student loan debt handout plan

The ruling comes after a lower court judge blocked portions of Biden's student loan handout last month

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., says students will borrow more in the future thinking tax payers will pay it off on The Evening Edit. video

Biden misleads student loan debt forgiveness as its transferred to voters: Rep. Virginia Foxx

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., says students will borrow more in the future thinking tax payers will pay it off on The Evening Edit.

A federal appeals court on Thursday issued a ruling that blocks the Biden administration from continuing to implement a new version of its student loan debt handout plan that is designed to reduce monthly payments for borrowers.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by seven Republican states to block portions of the Education Department's plan that a lower court judge hadn't previously blocked.

Last month, a U.S. District Court in St. Louis blocked the agency from moving forward with granting additional student loan forgiveness under the Biden administration's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan – though it didn't block all elements of the plan.

The SAVE plan offers more generous terms for borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans by reducing monthly payments for eligible borrowers who meet income criteria and forgiving the debt borrowers whose original principal balances were $12,000 or less after a 10 year period.

Joe Biden presidential debate

President Biden has struggled to find a student loan handout plan that will pass judicial muster. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

State attorneys general led by Missouri's Andrew Bailey asked the 8th Circuit to block the rest of the SAVE plan last week after portions of it were put on hold by the district court.

The court granted that request with a one-page ruling that imposed an administrative stay on the remainder of the SAVE plan with Thursday's ruling.

A protester waits outside the U.S. Supreme Court building for its decision on President Bidens student loan forgiveness program

Student loan borrowers have lobbied the Biden administration to cancel student loan debt and some have been slow to resume repayment after the COVID pause expired. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The Court granted our emergency motion to BLOCK Joe Biden's entire illegal student loan plan, which would have saddled working Americans with half-a-trillion dollars in Ivy League debt," Bailey wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "HUGE win for every American who still believes in paying their own way."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.