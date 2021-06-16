FBI opens investigation into IRS tax data leak

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an inquiry into the leak of personal income and tax data of some of the wealthiest Americans, a law enforcement source tells Fox News.

The independent, nonprofit publication ProPublica last week published the tax liabilities and incomes of billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and investor Warren Buffett, among others. The publication says it obtained thousands of tax returns for the country’s wealthiest individuals that span more than 15 years.

It is illegal to publish an unauthorized tax return.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The records showed Buffett paid an effective tax rate of 0.1% from 2014 to 2018 while Bezos and Musk paid 0.98% and 3.27%, respectively, according to ProPublica. The top marginal tax rate is 37%, but that rate is only applied to any income above $510,301 for individual filers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report