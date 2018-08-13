FBI fires Peter Strzok: ‘It’s ‘about time,’ Jim Jordan says

The firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump texts and pro-Hillary Clinton messages ignited a firestorm over accusations of bias, was long overdue, according to Rep. Jim Jordan.

“It’s about time that he got fired,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit.”

Strzok played an instrumental role in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server and helped oversee the Russia collusion investigation.

Jordan, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said he has never seen the top officials who ran both investigations be removed from their job post.

“This wasn’t bias. This was animus against President Trump,” he said.

Strzok’s attorney Aitan Goelman slammed the decision to fire his client, saying in a statement, “It is a decision that produces only one winner – those who seek to harm our country and weaken our democracy. The FBI and the American people deserve better.”

Jordan is calling for a special counsel to be named to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI because of the “egregious” actions that took place at the highest level of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

“Warrants a special counsel because the FBI can’t investigate themselves. The DOJ can’t investigate themselves,” he said.