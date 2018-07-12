Americans are losing faith in government’s political honesty: Varney

Peter Strzok is about to testify. He’s the FBI agent right at the center of the Clinton and Russia investigations. The questioning will center on his political bias, which was revealed in his texts to his FBI lover, Lisa Page.

Put those texts aside for a moment. Agent Strzok has the answers to far more important questions:

Why was the Russia probe started in the first place?

What solid evidence did the FBI have that suggested candidate Trump had colluded with the Russians to rig the election?

What intelligence did the FBI use?

Who were the informants?

What was the legal basis for an investigation of a presidential campaign?

What ethical discussions took place within the FBI about spying on a presidential campaign?

Did President Obama know what was going on?

And by the way, where are the pro-Trump texts? We’ve been flooded with hate-Trump messages. Did anyone suggest he get a fair shake?

There is a growing belief that Obama supporters inside the government protected Hillary and deliberately undermined and destabilized the Trump presidency. People are losing faith in the political honesty of their government. We need the truth.

I’ll close with the text that will dominate today’s hearing:

August 2016: Lisa Page: “He’s not ever going to be president is he?” Strzok: “No … we’ll stop it.”

If Hillary had won, we would never have seen that text. If Hillary had won, Peter Strzok would be king of the hill. But Hillary lost and Peter Strzok is on the stand … you’re going to see him.