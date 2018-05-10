FBI advised James Comey to consult with Robert Mueller on testimony: Judicial Watch

New emails obtained by the government watchdog group Judicial Watch revealed that top FBI officials advised former FBI Director James Comey to consult with special counsel Robert Mueller about his congressional testimony last summer.

The latest discovery from Department of Justice (DOJ) emails seems to bolster reports that Comey’s opening statement and subsequent testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee may have been partially coordinated with Mueller.

“It’s further confirmation that both the FBI and Mueller had coordinated on Mr. Comey’s anti-Trump, Russia testimony from last year,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Thursday.

Allowing Comey to publicly discuss his conversations with President Donald Trump indicates that the FBI and Mueller were not in pursuit of the truth in their investigation, but were out to get the president, according to Fitton.

“Typically, former government officials or current government officials aren’t allowed to testify about communications they had with the president directly,” he said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Fitton said the documents reveal an abuse of power between the nation’s top law enforcement agency and the Mueller team.

“You have to wonder why the FBI and Mueller allowed Comey to come out there and attack the president,” he said.