Fauci's retirement pension will pay him more than Biden's annual salary: report

A nonprofit transparency group is estimating that the first year of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pension will amount to over $400,000 and top the annual salary that the President of the United States brings in.

A salary analysis conducted by Open The Books concluded that Fauci’s first year pension payout will total $414,000 which is more than the $400,000 brought in by the president.

Fauci recently suggested he will retire at the end of President Biden’s first term at which point he will have turned 85 years old and served as a federal employee for 59 years.

Open The Books analyzed Fauci’s salary, which is currently $480,654 per year but is expected to shoot to $530,000 by 2024, and factored in "conservative" pay bumps and annuities based on previous years to estimate his pension.

Open The Books reported last year that Fauci is the highest paid federal employee in the United States and earns more than the president, every general in the military, and the country's other 4.3 million federal employees.

"Dr. Fauci has been the highest-paid federal employee for years, and now we know that even in retirement his pay will be history-making," OpenTheBooks.com Founder & CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital in a statement. "With the flexibility to spend his days as he wishes, Fauci will rake in more than the leader of the free world earns in a year. There’s seemingly no limit to the money taxpayers will have to spend on him in perpetuity."

Fauci’s NIAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Politico reported Monday that Fauci said he will retire by the end of Biden’s term following more than five decades of federal service under seven different presidential administrations.

The 81-year-old has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, Reuters reported. He became the face of the American government’s policies regarding efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Fauci has become one of the most controversial political figures in the country after advocating for strict lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic – a plan that has drawn the ire of conservatives who have accused him of inconsistent positions on issues like masking .

Republican politicians, most notably Sen. Rand Paul , who is a medical doctor, have also criticized Fauci for his agency's connection to taxpayer funds that supported gain-of-function research on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on," former Trump trade adviser Dr. Peter Navarro said last year about his time in government with Fauci.

Fauci responded this week to calls from Republicans in Congress to investigate his leadership and COVID-19 response should the GOP regain the majority in one or both houses come this year’s midterm elections.

"They’re going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job," Fauci said. "I don’t make that a consideration in my career decision."

"I don’t think they can say anything about the science," he added. "If that’s what you want to investigate, be my guest. My telling somebody that it’s important to follow fundamental good public health practices – what are you going to investigate about that?"

