Republican warns China's infiltration has reached new high: Their 'tentacles' are in 'everything we do'

China's Xi Jinping is thriving on President Biden's 'weakness,' Rep. Mark Alford warns

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., joins FOX Business Cheryl Casone to break down the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal and the foreign policy implications of a Chinese warships close encounter with a U.S. destroyer.  video

Rep. Mark Alford warns Chinas infiltration has reached new high: Their tentacles are in everything we do

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., reacted to a Chinese warship nearly colliding with a U.S. Navy in the Taiwan Strait on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, calling the incident a "provocation" that was brought on by President Biden's "weakness" on the world stage. 

REP. MARK ALFORD: China has its tentacles in everything we do. They are in our cheap computers, in our Wi-Fi systems, in our cranes in seaports watching everything our Navy does. We’ve got to make sure that we are awake as America. The problem is this president makes us look so weak on the world stage that Xi Jinping is a bully and bullies thrive on weakness. That's exactly what's happened. 

FOUR-STAR GENERAL WARNS US OVER CHINESE SPIES ‘BRAZEN’ ATTEMPTS TO INFILTRATE MILITARY BASES

This provocation that we saw in the Taiwan Strait, and the provocation we saw in the air are two prime examples of what could be coming, and it could get worse. We’ve got to watch out for the pacing threat the Communist Chinese party poses not just to China, but they are investing in Belt and Road initiatives in South America and Central America trying to get their foot in the door, they already have it in the Western Hemisphere.

