Ex-Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden on marines killed in Kabul airport explosions: It's a 'sad day'

Ex-Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden Robert O'Neill discussed terrorism in the Middle East and described the Marines being killed in Kabul as ‘a sad day’ during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday.

ROBERT O’NEILL: I learned a long time ago, long before the bin Laden raid - when we were in combat with these same groups of people - one of my jobs I had after we assaulted the target was called a battlefield interrogator, where we caught these weaklings who they really are and interrogated them.

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSIONS: 12 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT BLAST, 15 WOUNDED, OFFICIALS SAY

…What I learned and we're learning right now is they're going to lie. They lied to us. They don't need to tell us the truth because it's not a legitimate government. These are what we call terrorists.

It's just a sad day…you saw a lot of anger and frustration from veterans [who] were predicting what's going to happen then. It's sadness and now it's a shame.

