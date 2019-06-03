Trish Regan: Ex-FBI Director Comey is defensive about what AG Barr could find

It seems James Comey is getting very defensive. The former FBI director tweeted this weekend, "An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.”

Continue Reading Below

Justice? Yeah, right. This is all in response to Attorney General William Barr’s interview on CBS in which he doubles down on allegations of FBI spying on the Trump Campaign in 2016. It’s launched a firestorm of commentary, including multiple explanations as to what the definition of spying really is!

Barr told CBS, “I guess it's become a dirty word somehow. It hasn't ever been for me. I think there is nothing wrong with spying. The question is always whether it is authorized by law.”

He's 1,000 percent right. Doesn't everyone want to understand what, why and how our intelligence agencies embark on surveilling (i.e. spying) on a political campaign? Apparently neither James Comey nor the Democrats want to understand that.

And now, in response and under pressure, Comey is making a desperate attempt to control the narrative, both in a recent op-ed in the Washington Post and that tweet.

Again, he says, “An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.”

Advertisement

First of all, it's not a conspiracy theory to simply ask why FISA warrants were filed on political campaign’s personnel. I mean, if we really want to split hairs on conspiracy theories, how about the one that the president is a Russian agent based on that opposition research dossier?

Meanwhile, holier-than-thou James Comey, who used to work for a hedge fund but wants the world to think he was a lifer at the FBI loves to talk about what "justice" is. Justice? Wouldn't real actual justice be honestly figuring out what happened?

If James Comey actually cared about justice, our FBI would not have been so free-wheeling with FISA warrants.

This is a guy who, while the president expressed repeated concerns about intelligence department leaks, was out there leaking himself. He told a Senate Committee on June 8, 2017, that he “asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What a guy! It’s important to understand how political this all is and specifically what a self-serving opportunist Comey is.

Here is what Comey was saying back in December about Bill Barr: “I like and respect Bill Barr. I know he’s an institutionalist who cares deeply about the integrity of the Justice Department. … Bill Barr is a talented person who was a good attorney general the first time. I liked him very much then. I think he’ll serve the Justice Department well.

Until he figures out the truth, that is.