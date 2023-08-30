Ex-California resident blasts Maine’s push to curb gas powered vehicle sales: ‘We don’t want it here’

A former California resident is sounding the alarm over Maine’s progressive push to combat climate change as the state weighs phasing out sales of gasoline powered vehicles by 2035.

John Barkley, Maine resident and vocal critic of the push, is calling for legislators to not turn the state into California.

California is "an entirely different state with [an] entirely different culture of people involved," Barkley explained.

"Maine is not California," he stressed.

On August 17, Maine residents were invited to a public hearing to testify on the adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) and Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rules.

"We just had a few days notice, heads up to come over and provide testimony. I didn’t hesitate along with a bunch of other people," Barkley said.

According to the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the state is considering adopting a different version of ACC II that would increase sales of clean personal cars and trucks, maxing out at 82% of new vehicle sales in 2032.

This year, Gov. Janet Mills, a supporter of the country’s allegiance to combat climate change, said "Maine is making welcome progress in reducing harmful carbon emissions and in curbing our reliance on expensive fossil fuels."





However, like other Maine residents, Barkley said he has concerns after listening to supporters of the initiative explain their "slick marketing program about the greatness of EVs [electric vehicles]."

"I took notes on things that I wasn’t hearing about, such as the cost of EVs, what is a half of credit versus a full credit? What is the infrastructure going to look like here in Maine? We have a lot of Maine. It’s just basically tundra," Barkley said.

During his time at the hearing, Barkley among other residents were told that electric vehicle batteries have a lifespan of "approximately 10 years."

However, Barkley claimed they "depreciate 10 years as you go each year."

Digging deeper into the composition of EV batteries, Barkley discussed the child labor that is being "utilized around the world" to "dig up" cobalt and lithium, arguing "nobody wants to hear about that."

In July, a measure was introduced in the U.S. House that would ban imported products containing critical minerals used for electric vehicle batteries mined through child labor and other abusive conditions in Congo, the Associated Press reported.

"The only thing people are interested in, these paid lobbyists are, are to sell this slick package of the end product once it hits the showroom floor," the Stockton Springs resident said.

"I'm here to look out for people that might not really see what's going on behind the scenes and to help deliver some of that education," he continued.

Barkley touched on the state’s economic performance despite legislators eyeing the progressive legislation that could be a costly detriment for some residents.

"We've got people here that can barely put food on their tables. They're working every, hustling every job they can possibly find to work really hard to provide for their families. They can't pay rent. They've got poor dental plans here. You name it. Maine has it," Barkley stressed.

Despite calling Maine home for nearly a decade, Barkley is not a stranger to progressive policies after living in California from 1994 to 2001.

"California is not Maine, and we don’t want it here," he expressed.

