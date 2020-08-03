Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Labor Secretary Scalia says Trump order limiting use of H1-B workers stops 'end run' around program

'We need to make sure that American workers aren't unfairly being displaced'

close
U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia provides insight into the Trump administration’s efforts to get additional stimulus to Americans and ensure U.S. workers are prioritized when bringing workers back. video

US labor secretary: Trump ‘very focused’ on getting more stimulus to Americans

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia provides insight into the Trump administration’s efforts to get additional stimulus to Americans and ensure U.S. workers are prioritized when bringing workers back.

President Trump’s executive order requiring all federal agencies to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with foreign workers is a vital safeguard, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The order, which Trump signed Monday, also finalizes guidance preventing employers of H1-B visa holders from moving them to other employers' job sites in order to displace American workers.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER BARRING FEDERAL AGENCIES FROM REPLACING AMERICANS WITH FOREIGN WORKERS

“I think that's going to be an important change that addresses an end run around this H1-B program,” Scalia said. “There is an important role for H1-B ... but we do need to make sure that American workers aren't unfairly being displaced by circumventing the checks and precautions that Congress put in place.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Scalia said the order stemmed from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) recently replacing some of its employees with workers from firms that hire H1-B workers. After a meeting with President Trump and some former TVA employees, Scalia said the change was necessary.

“They've been told by the TVA that although they've been there for years, they're not good enough to remain, but they're good enough to train their replacements,” he said. “And that is a pattern that we see in other workplaces. And the president signed an order today that I think is quite important.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE