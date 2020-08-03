Labor Secretary Scalia says Trump order limiting use of H1-B workers stops 'end run' around program

President Trump’s executive order requiring all federal agencies to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with foreign workers is a vital safeguard, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday.

The order, which Trump signed Monday, also finalizes guidance preventing employers of H1-B visa holders from moving them to other employers' job sites in order to displace American workers.

“I think that's going to be an important change that addresses an end run around this H1-B program,” Scalia said. “There is an important role for H1-B ... but we do need to make sure that American workers aren't unfairly being displaced by circumventing the checks and precautions that Congress put in place.”

Scalia said the order stemmed from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) recently replacing some of its employees with workers from firms that hire H1-B workers. After a meeting with President Trump and some former TVA employees, Scalia said the change was necessary.

“They've been told by the TVA that although they've been there for years, they're not good enough to remain, but they're good enough to train their replacements,” he said. “And that is a pattern that we see in other workplaces. And the president signed an order today that I think is quite important.”

