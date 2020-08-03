Trump signs executive order barring federal agencies from replacing Americans with foreign workers

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning federal agencies from firing American citizens or green card holders and hiring foreign workers to do their jobs.

The executive order was first reported on by Bloomberg. According to the outlet, the order would put federal contractors that use H-1B visas for high-skilled jobs under increased scrutiny.

"President Trump will not tolerate lucrative federal contractors firing hardworking Americans in the pursuit of cheap foreign labor, like at the Tennessee Valley Authority," White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

She added: "Today's Executive Order prevents this tragedy from occurring, encourages federal employers to hire Americans first, and yet again delivers on the President's promise to secure jobs on the homeland."

Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority claiming it has betrayed American workers, telling reporters at the White House that he was formally removing the authority's chair of the board and another member of the board and threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor.

The president is slated to meet with a group of tech workers Monday as he signs the order. "Hire American" has been a common refrain for Trump since the 2016 campaign.

The order comes as the U.S. unemployment rate is above 10 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left tens of millions of Americans unemployed.

FOX Business' Blake Burman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.