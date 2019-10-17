Brexit: EU, UK agree on deal

The European Union and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on Brexit.

“Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one!” European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted Thursday morning.

”It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal.”

As part of the agreement, Northern Ireland will remain part of the U.K.'s customs territory, and will be an entry point into the E.U.'s single market. No customs checks will be done the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Parliamnet to get a deal done on Saturday so that the U.K. can "move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

A press conference will be held at 8:50 a.m. ET.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.