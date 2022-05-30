EU nears Russia oil sanctions agreement, with carve-out for pipelines

European Union members are nearing a deal on sanctions against Russian oil, but EU officials may not sign off on it due to an exception for pipeline deliveries, according to a new report.

An earlier version of the EU’s sanctions proposal called for a "complete ban" of all Russian oil imports, but a new draft would temporarily allow oil to come through pipelines.

"European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," the proposal says, according to Politico.

An EU diplomat told the outlet that they hope "to have a political deal today." Still, it is up to EU leaders to agree and then the Council of the EU to approve it.

On the one hand, the exemption for pipeline deliveries could turn off some European Union countries because it weakens the sanctions – especially since the exception does not have a clear endpoint, only saying "as soon as possible." On the other hand, it could entice landlocked countries like Hungary to join because it would allow them to continue to receive oil from Russia’s pipeline, which it relies on.

Hungary had previously blocked a ban on Russian oil because it would harm their economy.