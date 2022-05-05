Oil adds to gains on new Russian sanctions proposal

Oil prices traded higher Thursday morning after a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia included an embargo on crude in six months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $108.30 a barrel.

Brent futures climbed 71 cents, or 0.6%, to $110.85 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday.

The sanctions proposal, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday, calls for phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

The proposal needs unanimous backing from the 27 EU countries to take effect.

On Thursday, OPEC+ is expected to agree to raise production targets by 432,000 barrels per day in June, four OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.

OPEC+ would then stick to plans for a gradual ramp-up of monthly production.

U.S. crude inventories increased 1.3 million barrels last week after more oil was released from strategic reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration.

