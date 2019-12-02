Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette confirmed, replacing Rick Perry

Dan Brouillette has been confirmed by the Senate as the next Energy secretary, replacing Rick Perry.

Brouillette, President Trump's pick, secured a 70-15 vote paving the way for him to be sworn in.

Just hours before, Perry bid farewell to his post.

In a video tweet, he said, "It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the @realDonaldTrump Administration as your Secretary. Thank you to my wife, my children, and to the American people for allowing me to serve. Signing off. – RP"

Brouillette and his wife are both U.S. Army veterans, and according to his published bio on energy.gov, "Brouillette is the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. Mr. Brouillette has three decades of experience in both the public and private sector. Most recently he was the Senior Vice President and head of public policy for USAA, the Nation’s leading provider of financial services to the military community. Before joining USAA, Mr. Brouillette was a Vice President of Ford Motor Company, where he led the automaker’s domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee..."

In October, Trump tapped Brouillette for the post, praising both Perry and him in a tweet.

Before serving the DOE, Perry famously competed on "Dancing With the Stars" and also served as the 47th governor of Texas.

