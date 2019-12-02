Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette confirmed, replacing Rick Perry

Dan Brouillette, Trump DOE pick, is a U.S. Army veteran, along with his wife

FOXBusiness
close
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Trump's visit to Pennsylvania to discuss energy deregulation, protecting oil fields in Syria and reducing carbon emissions in Europe.video

Trump's goal is to speed up economic development in coal country: Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Trump's visit to Pennsylvania to discuss energy deregulation, protecting oil fields in Syria and reducing carbon emissions in Europe.

Dan Brouillette has been confirmed by the Senate as the next Energy secretary, replacing Rick Perry.

Continue Reading Below

Brouillette, President Trump's pick, secured a 70-15 vote paving the way for him to be sworn in.

Just hours before, Perry bid farewell to his post.

In a video tweet, he said, "It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the @realDonaldTrump  Administration as your Secretary. Thank you to my wife, my children, and to the American people for allowing me to serve. Signing off. – RP"

Brouillette and his wife are both U.S. Army veterans, and according to his published bio on energy.gov, "Brouillette is the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. Mr. Brouillette has three decades of experience in both the public and private sector. Most recently he was the Senior Vice President and head of public policy for USAA, the Nation’s leading provider of financial services to the military community. Before joining USAA, Mr. Brouillette was a Vice President of Ford Motor Company, where he led the automaker’s domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee..."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In October, Trump tapped Brouillette for the post, praising both Perry and him in a tweet.

Before serving the DOE, Perry famously competed on "Dancing With the Stars" and also served as the 47th governor of Texas.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS