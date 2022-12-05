Energy groups sue Biden admin for failing to hold oil, gas lease sales again

A pair of energy industry groups filed a lawsuit Monday, alleging the Biden administration has failed to comply with federal law that requires it to periodically auction off land for oil and gas drilling.

The Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) argued in the lawsuit that the Department of the Interior (DOI) was in violation of the Mineral Leasing Act which requires quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales. The groups also criticized the administration for signaling in November that it won't hold any onshore sales until mid-2023.

"The Mineral Leasing Act is clear: the Interior Secretary must hold at least quarterly lease sales in every state where there is interest, as reflected by nominations," Kathleen Sgamma, the president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in a statement.

"Oil and natural gas companies have nominated millions of acres in Wyoming and across the West that have yet to be offered for sale. Not only has this administration held only one set of lease sales in its first two years, but has now signaled that there will be no sales until second quarter 2023, a full year later," she continued. "Once a year does not equal ‘quarterly.'"

BIDEN ADMIN SET TO IMPOSE ANOTHER RULE ON US OIL AND GAS WHILE COURTING VENEZUELAN OIL

The DOI held its first onshore oil and gas lease sales throughout several western states in June, including one in Wyoming, after failing to hold any such sales over the course of its first 18 months. Groups like the Western Energy Alliance and PAW, which represent oil and gas drilling companies, and Republican lawmakers have argued such leases are vital to ensuring U.S. energy independence.

Overall, during its nearly two years in office, the Biden administration has leased just 71,251 acres of public land for oil and gas drilling, far less than previous administrations. By comparison, the Trump administration leased 478,420 acres during its first 12 months.

OIL INDUSTRY, WORKERS' GROUPS UNLEASH ON BIDEN AFTER 'NO MORE DRILLING' PLEDGE: 'DEVASTATING TO AMERICANS'

"The federal government owns more surface and minerals in Wyoming than every other owner combined," Pete Obermueller, the president of the PAW, said in a statement. "This level of federal control over a State’s activities and economic health requires an Administration that is not only professional and efficient, but willing to follow the law in the first place."

"Wyoming’s oil and gas operators must have a pipeline of new leases to continue to explore and develop our world-class resources," Obermueller added. "One lease sale a year does not cut it, and unfortunately court intervention appears to be the only recourse in forcing the Biden Administration to respect rule of law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has opted to turn to a Middle Eastern oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil production and to combat high gasoline prices. Republicans and energy groups have slammed President Biden for seemingly prioritizing international oil production over domestic production.

"Rather than buttressing up dictators, President Biden could tell his agencies to back off increasing red tape meant to suppress American production so that we can do more to reduce high energy prices for the country and the world," Sgamma added.

The DOI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.