Energy group unveils six-figure ad buy ripping Biden for similarities to Carter: 'History is repeating itself'

FIRST ON FOX: An energy group announced Monday that it had purchased a "high six-figure" digital advertisement campaign comparing President Biden to former President Jimmy Carter.

Power The Future will run the ad on social media in Alaska, New Mexico, Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania and select districts in Texas, targeting energy-producing regions of the U.S., the group told FOX Business. The 90-second ad draws a parallel between Biden's and Carter's energy policies and the high inflation rates experienced during their two administrations.

"President Biden, if you’re going to plagiarize someone else’s tired ideas, make sure it’s not from a failing student," the ad says after playing clips of Biden and Carter talking about their respective energy agenda.

Power The Future's ad also shows a clip of Carter boasting about the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve before cutting to Biden's recent remarks announcing a release of one million barrels of oil per day for six consecutive months.

"A half century may have passed between the Carter and Biden administrations, but their policy ideas have not changed and neither have the outcomes," Power The Future Founder and Executive Director Daniel Turner said in a statement shared with FOX Business. "Unfortunately, history is repeating itself, and the biggest losers are the wallets of middle-class Americans."

"Energy touches every facet of our economy, and Biden’s relentless war on the industry and its workers has driven inflation to levels not seen since the Carter years," he continued. "Let’s hope for the health of our economy and future that Biden’s presidency follows Carter’s in another way: one term and done."

The U.S. experienced an energy crisis during the one-term Carter administration, leading to long lines at gas stations nationwide. In addition, inflation surged more than 13% at the end of Carter's presidency, a major factor contributing to his defeat in 1980.

By comparison, inflation soared 9.1% in June, the highest year-over-year increase since 1981. Energy prices, including gasoline and electricity costs, alone spike 41.6% over the last 12 months.

The ad is part of Power The Future's broader effort to educate voters on key energy issues ahead of the 2022 midterm election, the group said.

"Voters are feeling the effect of the Biden energy policies in their quality of life, looming blackouts and food shortages," Turner told FOX Business. "They need to know this is reversible but only with political will to stop these green policies from ding more damage."

"This video is step one and a reminder: we’ve been here before. We’ve heard this before. Biden is Carter 2.0. Let’s hit the brakes on Carter redux before the damage is permanent," he said.