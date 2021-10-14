EmptyShelvesJoe trends on Twitter as supply chain crisis threatens to derail holiday shopping

The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe dominated the Twitter trending list late Thursday amid mounting concerns over the U.S. supply chain crisis that is expected to persist into the holidays.

Critics have blamed the Biden administration for the backlog of U.S. shipping containers at California ports, which has resulted in skyrocketing prices and mass shortages at stores nationwide. On Thursday, social media users voiced their concerns with stark photos from local grocery stores that appear to have been impacted by the shortage.

"The supply chain is broken, inflation is insane, gas prices are the highest in 7 years, we were humiliated by the Taliban, the border is a disaster, but no mean tweets," independent journalist Carmine Sabia wrote. "And there are still people who will vote for this nightmare. #EmptyShelvesJoe."

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson posted several photos featuring completely bare shelves from her local grocer.

"There’s plenty of food. It’s not as if we will starve," she wrote, "But I’ve never seen empty shelves like this in my lifetime."

"Hard to mess up a country any faster than #EmptyShelvesJoe," Country music star John Rich chimed in, "but I have to say, he's brought unity to much of the country by way of getting the majority of Americans to give the big thumbs down and chant #LetsGoBrandon from coast to coast. In that respect, Joe is a unifier."

The Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account invoked the hashtag alongside a 32-second video of what appears to be a Dollar Tree with near-empty shelves.

"Yikes!!!#EmptyShelvesJoe," Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Several members of Congress also hopped on the trend.

"Joe Biden’s weak policies have FAILED the American people once again. #EmptyShelvesJoe," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY., wrote.

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds posted an image featuring related headlines and a graphic of the president dressed as the Grinch.

"Dr. Seuss' How The President Stole Christmas!,#EmptyShelvesJoe" he quipped alongside it.

"EmptyShelvesJoe," Rep. Mary Miller R-Ill., echoed.

The Biden administration said Wednesday that they would work to expand the hours of operation at the California port in an effort "to help speed up the delivery of goods all across America."