Trump on China trade: ‘Be cool, it will all work out’

FBN's Connell McShane and Susan Li on the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China and concerns of a potential recession by 2020.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. is working to level the playing field regarding trade with China, just hours after he announced he was working on getting Chinese telecom giant ZTE back on its feet.

“China and the United States are working well together on trade, but past negotiations have been so one sided in favor of China, for so many years, that it is hard for them to make a deal that benefits both countries. But be cool, it will all work out!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

