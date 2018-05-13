Trump on China trade: ‘Be cool, it will all work out’

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. is working to level the playing field regarding trade with China, just hours after he announced he was working on getting Chinese telecom giant ZTE back on its feet.

Continue Reading Below

“China and the United States are working well together on trade, but past negotiations have been so one sided in favor of China, for so many years, that it is hard for them to make a deal that benefits both countries. But be cool, it will all work out!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates