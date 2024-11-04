Elon Musk's mother says Europe and Asia love Trump: 'Just America that may have a problem'

Elon Musk's mother, Maye, shared more of her political opinions on X on Sunday, writing that former President Donald Trump is loved in Europe and Asia, and "it's just America that may have a problem."

"I need to add, when I model or give talks in Europe and Asia, they love Trump. It’s just America that may have a problem. Although there seems to be many closet Republicans in fashion. Time will tell…" the 76-year-old model, author and dietitian wrote.

Maye's post comes after a live conversation labeled "Enough is Enough" on the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley X page where she talked mostly about politics and her son's success and influence. The broadcast was about 41 minutes long and she took questions from three other participants on the call.

When Maye wrote her aforementioned opinion, she was sharing a clip from the live conversation where she said, "If I have to give up modeling for America, I want to save America rather than my modeling job."

Maye, who recently announced her transition into a Republican voter, has become very outspoken against the Biden-Harris administration and media treatment of Elon and his companies.

"You would be furious too if one of your children did something special and got trashed all the time," she said during the chat, expressing that she was previously "brainwashed" by the Democratic Party.

Maye added she was frustrated by the attacks on Elon and his innovations, and pointed out that she believes the commitment to free speech on X is very important – and she worries the platform would be shut down under a Kamala Harris presidency.

She mentioned that the fashion industry has a lot of Democrats, but she knows there are "closet Republicans" and she hopes her outspokenness will encourage others to speak out without fear of losing jobs.

"I was never political, but now I would like Democrats to go out and vote Republican for the first time. Even though it's going to be very uncomfortable and they're going to feel like a traitor and whatever, but they need to vote for Trump," she said at the end of the conversation. "You have no other choice if you care about America."