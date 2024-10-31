Elon Musk's mother says she felt 'relief' after bailing on 'malicious and dishonest' Democratic Party

The mother of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Maye Musk, said Thursday that after switching from the Democratic Party over to the Republican Party, she felt relief that she was no longer part of a party that some consider is "malicious and dishonest."

Maye was a guest on "The Bottom Line," on the FOX Business Channel Thursday, where she was asked about the driving force that made her become more conservative.

"When I became a U.S. citizen, of course, I was Democratic because they give you that option and because they’re the good kind people who care about America," Maye told the hosts, explaining that she would watch CNN, MSNBC and read the New York Times, which depicted Republicans as terrible. "But then, they’d also say Elon is terrible, and I was thinking, why are they lying about Elon?

"They really just cut into my mind that they just didn’t know what they were doing," she said. "Then when I resigned from the Democrats, I just felt such a relief that I’m not part of the party that’s now malicious and dishonest. And my biggest fear is the fraud they are committing at the voting booths."

Elon purchased Twitter in 2023 before renaming it X. Since then, the platform has become a space where people have the ability to speak and say what they want as long as it is lawful.

He has also become a big supporter of former President Trump during this election cycle.

During the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Elon announced that he wants to cut at least $2 trillion in government waste, though not everyone believes it will be possible.

Maye was asked on Thursday if she thought her son could find $2 trillion or even $1.5 trillion in fraud, waste and abuse in the U.S. government.

"I think more than $2 trillion. I think he was just being modest. I mean, look what he’s done with Twitter and X. It’s incredible," she said. "And then, of course, Tesla was idiotic to do, and we heard it’s idiotic. SpaceX was idiotic. And how is he doing now?"

As Musk’s mother, she has been able to see how he is able to run his businesses, sitting in on a full day of meetings at SpaceX and watching the engineers present ideas with enthusiasm while also listening to Elon’s ideas.

"They have a CEO who listens to them or gives them permission to make a change," she said. "And the same with Tesla."

Still, as Musk continues to be associated with Trump, several publications published articles about him on Thursday and how he turned X into a pro-Trump echo chamber. Maye was asked if she worries about her son when all these reports come out from those who oppose his views, and making himself a target.

"I always worry about Elon, but don’t forget: Biden is on X. Kamala Harris is on X…all the Democrats are on X," she said. "It’s horrifying, and as a mother, it terrifies me."