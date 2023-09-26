Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Elon Musk to visit Eagle Pass, TX amid migrant crisis

Friday to Sunday, Eagle Pass saw over 4,000 migrant apprehensions

Migrant crisis a 'national issue,' says Andrew Yang

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang discusses New Yorkers sounding off at a New York City event on the migrant crisis, a possible Biden, Trump rematch and a potential third party run. 

Elon Musk is going to Eagle Pass, Texas after speaking with GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales about the migrant crises, the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder announced from his X account on Tuesday.

Border patrol processing facilities in the Texas city were jammed over the weekend, with tents made for 1,000 migrants being occupied by over four times that amount. Between Friday and Sunday, Eagle Pass saw over 4,000 migrant apprehensions.

US BORDER AGENTS STOP UNION PACIFIC RAIL NEAR MEXICAN BORDER AMID MIGRANT CRISIS

"They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!" Musk said on his account.

Eagle Pass has seen over 7,000 undocumented migrants crossed the Rio Grande since Sunday Sept. 17, with intelligence reports showing additional migrant caravans in Mexico and Central America on the way, the Eagle Pass Business Journal reported on Friday.

WALL STREET CEOS DEMAND BIDEN AND CONGRESS FIX NYC MIGRANT CRISIS

The report said the flow of migrants has stressed community resources including Eagle Pass' only medical hospital, causing delays for local patients needing emergency medical services.

Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, September 23, 2023 - People who crossed the US/Mexico border are held at a border patrol processing center located below the Eagle Pass International Bridge. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both the city's fire and police departments are also under pressure through increasing calls, while the Maverick County Sheriff’s Department has reported one homicide case of a U. S. citizen. An undocumented migrant from Peru has been arrested as a suspect, according to the report. 

BILLIONAIRE TOYS SEIZED FROM RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS ARE COSTING TAXPAYERS DEARLY AS COUNTRIES FAIL TO SELL THEM

Last week, U.S. border authorities temporarily halted Union Pacific train traffic to Mexico via the Eagle Pass gateway due to the growing migrant crisis. The rail line is one of the busiest gateways between the U.S. and Mexico and was closed on increasing reports of migrants from Mexico riding on rail wagons to cross into the small Texas city.

Migrants

A family holds on as they try to navigate swift currents in the Rio Grand river as they cross the US-Mexico border to Eagle Pass, Texas on September 23, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Gett (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, U.S. border authorities also confirmed more than 45,000 migrant encounters over a five-day period last week, both at the ports of entry and between them, sources told Fox, with multiple days of over 8,000 illegal immigrant encounters.

The rise of migrants even prompted Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas to issue an emergency declaration last Tuesday, citing "severe undocumented immigrant surge".

FOX News reporters Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.