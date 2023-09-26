Elon Musk to visit Eagle Pass, TX amid migrant crisis

Elon Musk is going to Eagle Pass, Texas after speaking with GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales about the migrant crises, the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder announced from his X account on Tuesday.

Border patrol processing facilities in the Texas city were jammed over the weekend, with tents made for 1,000 migrants being occupied by over four times that amount. Between Friday and Sunday, Eagle Pass saw over 4,000 migrant apprehensions.

"They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!" Musk said on his account.

Eagle Pass has seen over 7,000 undocumented migrants crossed the Rio Grande since Sunday Sept. 17, with intelligence reports showing additional migrant caravans in Mexico and Central America on the way, the Eagle Pass Business Journal reported on Friday.

The report said the flow of migrants has stressed community resources including Eagle Pass' only medical hospital, causing delays for local patients needing emergency medical services.

Both the city's fire and police departments are also under pressure through increasing calls, while the Maverick County Sheriff’s Department has reported one homicide case of a U. S. citizen. An undocumented migrant from Peru has been arrested as a suspect, according to the report.

Last week, U.S. border authorities temporarily halted Union Pacific train traffic to Mexico via the Eagle Pass gateway due to the growing migrant crisis. The rail line is one of the busiest gateways between the U.S. and Mexico and was closed on increasing reports of migrants from Mexico riding on rail wagons to cross into the small Texas city.

Meanwhile, U.S. border authorities also confirmed more than 45,000 migrant encounters over a five-day period last week, both at the ports of entry and between them, sources told Fox, with multiple days of over 8,000 illegal immigrant encounters.

The rise of migrants even prompted Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas to issue an emergency declaration last Tuesday, citing "severe undocumented immigrant surge".

