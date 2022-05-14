Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Musk says Twitter has accused him of violating NDA after he tweeted their bot review process

Twitter told Musk that bot accounts make up less than 5 percent of its users

Myspace founder on Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

Brad Greenspan, a founder of one of the earliest social networking sites Myspace, argues it would have been easier for Elon Musk to create his own ‘Twitter clone' as opposed to purchasing the platform. 

Elon Musk has been told by Twitter’s legal team that he violated a non-disclosure agreement after he previously tweeted about how the company checks for bot accounts, he tweeted Saturday. 

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" Musk tweeted, "This actually happened."

Musk is in the process of finalizing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and is deliberating over public filings, including the number of bot users on the platform, which he has promised to remove once he is in control of the company.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER DEAL IS 'ON HOLD'

Following an internal review, Twitter told Musk that bot accounts make up less than 5 percent of its users.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk is seen arriving at the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The minuscule figure is well below the expectation for anyone who regularly uses the platform including Musk, who followed up his tweet by sharing how Twitter reached the figure. 

ELON MUSK ACQUIRES TWITTER IN $44 BILLION DEAL: NOW WHAT?

"To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover," he tweeted, when someone on the platform requested Musk "elaborate a bit on the process." 

"Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate," Musk responded.

The following day, Musk shared the alleged NDA violation. 

Musk is often critical of the platform and once told users they were being "manipulated" by its algorithm in ways they "don’t realize."

Twitter on a desktop computer

FILE - The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Raoux, File / AP Newsroom)

Amid the controversy, the Tesla CEO said he still is "still committed" to purchasing Twitter.