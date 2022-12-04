Elon Musk thanks advertisers for returning to Twitter

Elon Musk on Saturday thanked advertisers for returning to Twitter after multiple reports said big-name companies like Apple and Amazon would resume advertising.

"Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," Musk tweeted without elaborating.

The tweet followed a report from the tech outlet Platformer that Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter in the near future, with plans to spend $100 million on the platform annually.

Amazon was one of many companies that pulled advertising from the social media platform after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company in late October. Many of those companies have since returned. Amazon plans to be among those companies once certain security measures are met.

And during a two-hour Twitter Spaces on Saturday, Musk said that Apple – the platform’s largest advertiser – has "fully resumed" advertising on the Twitter social network.

The news followed Musk’s claim last week that Apple has "mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter and threatened to "withhold" the social media platform from the app store.

Neither Amazon nor Apple responded publicly to these reports.

Advertisers have grown concerned over how content will get moderated even though Musk – who has described himself as a "free speech absolutist – tried to assure advertisers that the platform will not become "a free-for-all hellscape."

