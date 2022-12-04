Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk thanks advertisers for returning to Twitter

A wave of companies stopped advertising on Twitter after Musk's acquisition

Fox News Radio host Guy Benson and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler discuss how Sen. Elizabeth Warren is being criticized for saying that Musk ‘should not decide’ how to run Twitter on ‘WSJ at Large.’ video

Democrats’ hypocrisy over Twitter and free speech

Elon Musk on Saturday thanked advertisers for returning to Twitter after multiple reports said big-name companies like Apple and Amazon would resume advertising. 

"Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," Musk tweeted without elaborating. 

The tweet followed a report from the tech outlet Platformer that Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter in the near future, with plans to spend $100 million on the platform annually. 

ELON MUSK GIVES KANYE WEST THE BOOT FROM TWITTER OVER OFFENSIVE POSTS: ‘I TRIED MY BEST’

Amazon was one of many companies that pulled advertising from the social media platform after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company in late October. Many of those companies have since returned. Amazon plans to be among those companies once certain security measures are met. 

And during a two-hour Twitter Spaces on Saturday, Musk said that Apple – the platform’s largest advertiser – has "fully resumed" advertising on the Twitter social network. 

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The news followed Musk’s claim last week that Apple has "mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter and threatened to "withhold" the social media platform from the app store. 

Neither Amazon nor Apple responded publicly to these reports.

Advertisers have grown concerned over how content will get moderated even though Musk – who has described himself as a "free speech absolutist – tried to assure advertisers that the platform will not become "a free-for-all hellscape." 

FOX Business has reached out to Amazon and Apple for comment. 

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 