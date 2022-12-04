Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Constitution is greater than any president

Musk responds to President Trump's push to terminate parts of The Constitution

Twitter CEO Elon Musk turned to the social media platform he owns on Sunday night to say the U.S. Constitution was greater than any president.

Musk’s tweet was in response to a story on FoxNews.com published earlier in the day, about President Biden’s administration saying President Donald Trump deserved to be "universally condemned" for saying parts of the U.S. Constitution should be terminated.

Trump’s comments were made last week in response to the release of the "Twitter Files" on Friday.

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

He argued the files showed evidence of "fraud and deception" in the 2020 election and eliminating parts of the constitution would address it.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE FACES ‘QUITE SIGNFICANT’ RISK OF BEING ASSASSINATED

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump said on social media.

Elon Musk

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022, in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," he continued. "Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

ELON MUSK THANKS ADVERTISERS FOR RETURNIGN TO TWITTER

The White House responded to Trump, saying The Constitution is a "sacrosanct document" that has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law has prevailed for the past 200 years.

On Sunday, Musk chimed in on the matter.

"The Constitution is greater than any President," he said. "End of story."

The new owner of Twitter has been vocal lately on the importance of free speech.

