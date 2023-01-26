Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk meets with Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries to ensure Twitter is 'fair'

Musk said the meeting happened on Thursday

Twitter's censorship most serious threat to the First Amendment: Jed Rubenfeld

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in an effort to ensure that the social media platform is "fair" to both sides.

"Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties," Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Musk's call for fairness on the platform between political parties comes after the Twitter Files showed that the FBI routinely contacted the social media platform to notify them of accounts that "may" constitute violations of the company's terms of service.

"Hello Twitter contacts, FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy," an FBI employee wrote in an email on Nov. 10, 2022.

Elon Musk at a press conference

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.  (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The email would go on to list several Twitter accounts which may violate the social media company's terms of service. 

Kevin McCarthy speaks on House floor

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana / AP Newsroom)

Many Republicans point to Twitter's decision to censor the New York Post's Hunter Biden story prior to the 2020 election as a prime example of the social media platform's censorship against conservatives.

Musk said in May 2022 that he could no longer support the Democratic Party.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk said.