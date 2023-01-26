Elon Musk meets with Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries to ensure Twitter is 'fair'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in an effort to ensure that the social media platform is "fair" to both sides.

"Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties," Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Musk's call for fairness on the platform between political parties comes after the Twitter Files showed that the FBI routinely contacted the social media platform to notify them of accounts that "may" constitute violations of the company's terms of service.

"Hello Twitter contacts, FBI San Francisco is notifying you of the below accounts which may potentially constitute violations of Twitter's Terms of Service for any action or inaction deemed appropriate within Twitter policy," an FBI employee wrote in an email on Nov. 10, 2022.

The email would go on to list several Twitter accounts which may violate the social media company's terms of service.

Many Republicans point to Twitter's decision to censor the New York Post's Hunter Biden story prior to the 2020 election as a prime example of the social media platform's censorship against conservatives.

Musk said in May 2022 that he could no longer support the Democratic Party.

