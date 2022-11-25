Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024

Twitter Chief Elon Musk said that he'd support Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president if he decides to run in 2024.

Musk made the comment in a tweet on Friday night.

"Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?," a Twitter user asked.

"Yes," Musk replied.

Musk made the statement after conservative comedian Tim Young pointed out that Trump hasn't tweeted since his suspension was reversed.

"I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk tweeted.

After tweeting that he'd support DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 run, Musk said that he voted for President Biden over Trump in 2020.

"As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump," Musk said. "But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all."

Musk said in May that he could no longer support the Democratic Party.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk said.