Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he would support Ron DeSantis for president if he runs in 2024

Elon Musk said he voted for Trump over Biden in 2020, but would support DeSantis if he runs in 2024

close
Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang weighs in on Elon Musk's management of Twitter amid layoffs and restructuring, and discusses Former DNI Director John Ratcliffe calling TikTok a national security threat on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Ray Wang on Musk's Twitter management: Important for Elon to 'rip the band-aid off'

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang weighs in on Elon Musk's management of Twitter amid layoffs and restructuring, and discusses Former DNI Director John Ratcliffe calling TikTok a national security threat on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Twitter Chief Elon Musk said that he'd support Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president if he decides to run in 2024.

Musk made the comment in a tweet on Friday night.

"Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?," a Twitter user asked.

"Yes," Musk replied.

Musk made the statement after conservative comedian Tim Young pointed out that Trump hasn't tweeted since his suspension was reversed.

ELON MUSK SAYS HE'D CONSIDER 'ALTERNATIVE PHONE' IF TWITTER IS BOOTED FROM APPLE AND GOOGLE APP STORES

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images)

"I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk tweeted.

ELON MUSK TO ROLL OUT MULTI-COLORED VERIFICATION CHECKS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the Eau Gallie High School aviation hangar. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

After tweeting that he'd support DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 run, Musk said that he voted for President Biden over Trump in 2020.

"As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump," Musk said. "But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all."

Musk said in May that he could no longer support the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Twitter headquarters

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on November 22, 2022.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk said.