Elon Musk says 'fight' against Mark Zuckerberg with be live-streamed on X

Elon Musk, the owner of X and founder of Tesla and other companies, announced Sunday that his prospective mixed martial arts bout against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed live on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and "all the proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

No date has been set for the fight. But the proposed location has been the UFC Apex in Nevada. Both men have been training and Musk has been updating his followers on how it’s been going.

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight," Musk wrote on X. "Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

"The first episode of 𝕏-Videos!" Musk added. He did not immediately provide further details.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a mixed martial arts cage match earlier this year.

The Tesla and Space X founder tweeted that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu. The Facebook founder responded, "send location," to which Musk retorted, "Vegas Octagon."

"If this is for real, I will do it," Musk wrote at the time, later adding he had "this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

The Meta CEO appeared to be training with UFC champion Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the proposed cage match. Musk has been training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and podcaster Lex Friedman in recent weeks.

Zuckerberg has been unsure if the bout was going to come together at all. UFC President Dana White, however has stated that the two billionaires were "absolutely dead serious" about a potential bout.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity," White told TMZ.

The competition between the billionaire social media moguls has heated up in recent weeks since Meta released its new Threads platform, meant to rival Twitter.

Musk threatened a lawsuit, accusing Zuckerberg's company of using Twitter's "trade secrets" and "other intellectual property" to build their version of the app.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.