Elon Musk challenges billionaires, pols funding groups attacking his Twitter buy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to ramp up the pressure on multiple left-wing groups backed by teachers unions and George Soros who signed a letter pressuring Twitter’s top advertisers to boycott the social media platform if Musk follows through on his plans to ease free speech restrictions.

In response to a Daily Mail article reporting the groups behind the anti-Musk campaign, Musk questioned whether those funding the organizations were "fully aware of what the organizations are doing."

Twenty-six groups, including Media Matters for America and UltraViolet, signed an open letter urging marketers to ensure their advertising deals with Twitter are contingent upon upholding its previous content moderation policies regarding hateful conduct.

TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL SUPPORTS ELON MUSK TAKING ON ‘TECH TYRANTS’: CEO DEVIN NUNES

"As top advertisers on Twitter, your brand risks association with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health misinformation, and conspiracy theorists," the letter read.

Musk called for an investigation into the group after the letter was published Tuesday.

"Who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let’s investigate," Musk tweeted. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," he added on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Twitter and Musk reached a $44 billion deal late last month to take the social media giant private, stoking fears among the far-left that Musk would transform Twitter into free speech free-for-all.

FOX Business’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.