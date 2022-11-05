Elon Musk blasts AOC: 'Not everything AOC says is 100% accurate'

Elon Musk once again took to Twitter on Saturday to troll Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as the beef between the world’s wealthiest man and the progressive politician continues after Musk's acquisition of the social media platform.

"Hot take: not everything AOC says is 100% accurate" the tech billionaire said in a reply to actor, Mark Ruffalo, who is popularly known for playing The Hulk in the Marvel "Avengers" franchise.

AOC COMPLAINS HER TWITTER ACCOUNT ‘CONVENIENTLY’ NOT WORKING AFTER TIFF WITH CEO ELON MUSK

"Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX." Ruffalo wrote. "You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look."

Musk, who took control at Twitter last Thursday, has vowed to rid the site of its "left wing bias" and create ways to generate revenue at the social media platform.

AOC TELLS MUSK PROCEEDS FROM HER CAMPAIGN MERCH STORE GO TO ‘COMMUNITY ACTS,’ BUT EXPENSES SAY OTHERWISE

The lawmaker began by slamming Musk's controversial plans to charge users for verification on the platform.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday night: "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan."

Musk replied to the tweet, saying: "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

Musk — whose Twitter bio currently reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" — received over 1 million likes.