Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook will travel to China with US delegation: White House

President Donald Trump is slated to visit China this week, and according to a White House official, business figures including Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and more than a dozen others will travel to China with the U.S. delegation.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon are some of the other figures listed.

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Others on the list provided by the White House official include Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill Board Chair and CEO Brian Sikes, Citi Board Chair and CEO Jane Fraser, Coherent CEO Jim Anderson, GE Aerospace chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick, Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon and Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

"I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all," Trump declared in a Monday Truth Social post.

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"Great things will happen for both Countries!" he added.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October in South Korea, according to Reuters.

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During his first term, Trump visited China in 2017.