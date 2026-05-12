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Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook will travel to China with US delegation: White House

Trump called China 'an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all'

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Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down President Donald Trump’s Beijing trip, Iran tensions, and rising concerns over China’s economy and surveillance-linked EVs. video

Trump strengthens US hand on oil as China scrambles amid Iran war

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down President Donald Trump’s Beijing trip, Iran tensions, and rising concerns over China’s economy and surveillance-linked EVs.

President Donald Trump is slated to visit China this week, and according to a White House official, business figures including Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and more than a dozen others will travel to China with the U.S. delegation.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon are some of the other figures listed.

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Elon Musk and Larry Fink

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Others on the list provided by the White House official include Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill Board Chair and CEO Brian Sikes, Citi Board Chair and CEO Jane Fraser, Coherent CEO Jim Anderson, GE Aerospace chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick, Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon and Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

"I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all," Trump declared in a Monday Truth Social post. 

GORDON CHANG WARNS CHINESE EVS ENTERING US VIA CANADA COULD BECOME ‘ROLLING SPY MACHINES’

President Trump shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Great things will happen for both Countries!" he added.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October in South Korea, according to Reuters.

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U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

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During his first term, Trump visited China in 2017.