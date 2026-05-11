Gordon Chang warns Chinese EVs entering US via Canada could become ‘rolling spy machines’

President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is drawing renewed attention to concerns that Chinese electric vehicles entering North America through Canada could pose national security risks inside the United States.

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss tensions surrounding China’s trade practices, energy policy and Beijing’s growing EV footprint ahead of the high-stakes Beijing meeting.

The discussion comes as lawmakers push legislation aimed at blocking Chinese electric vehicles from entering the U.S. market, citing concerns over surveillance technology and connected-vehicle systems capable of collecting sensitive data.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, warned that the vehicles function as "little Trojan horses" because of the amount of information they can collect and transmit.

"These cars have lots of cameras. They send back data to the Communist Party and can be remotely controlled by the Communist Party," Moreno said during a recent appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

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Chang expanded on those concerns, warning that Canada’s decision to lower tariffs on some Chinese EV imports could create another pathway for the vehicles to reach the United States.

"We should not allow Canadians to drive their Chinese EV across our border into our country because China will be able to surveil the United States with the Canadian cars," Chang said.

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Chang also described Chinese EVs as "rolling spy machines," arguing that the issue underscores broader tensions between Washington and Beijing ahead of Trump’s expected meeting with Xi later this week.