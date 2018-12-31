Elizabeth Warren takes major step toward running for president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has taken the first step toward throwing her hat into the ring as a 2020 candidate for president.

The Massachusetts Democrat became the first major candidate on Monday morning in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field.

In an email to supporters, Warren said she was forming an exploratory committee, which allows her to raise money and fill key staff positions before a formal kickoff of her presidential bid.

Warren also released a video that leaned on the populist, anti-Wall Street themes that are sure to be central to her campaign message.